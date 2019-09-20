Services
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Davis Obituary
Jack Davis

Highlands - Jack Davis 57 of Highlands, New Jersey passed away Tuesday night at Monmouth Medical Center. Jack was a life long resident of Highlands and graduated from Henry Hudson Regional School in 1981. He worked as a laborer for Local 472 and spent most of his afternoons fencing.

He loved traveling to Disney World with his family. He enjoyed watching sports especially the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. He had a love of comedic movies, ice cream, and going to the beach.

Jack is preceded in death by Johnnie Hillis, Gertrude Carlson, and Hatchet Davis.

Jack is survived by his wife Paige of 30 years and two children Chelsie and Dylan. His two brothers Arthur Davis and wife Nancy and Richard Davis and wife Toni. As well as his two nephews Patrick and Michael and one niece Jessica.

Funeral service from Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 on Saturday, September 21st. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6PM. Chapel Service will be conducted at 5:30pm. Internment will be private.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Henry Hudson Regional School Music Department.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now