Jack Draijer
Hazlet - Jack (Jacobus) Draijer, 87, passed away at his home in Hazlet on October 6, 2019. He was born on Aug 20, 1932 in Heemstede, Holland and was the second oldest of 11 children. He immigrated to the U.S. with his new bride, Ann Stolwijk, where they created a life together. One of his early occupations was a gardener at Drumthwacket, the official residence of the Governor of New Jersey, and ultimately succeeded in a twenty-five year financial services career at Prudential Insurance. Jack was a founder of the Hazlet Youth Soccer Association and served many years influencing and guiding the growth of youth soccer. He embraced the gift of learning and enjoyed many hobbies including horticulture, tennis, wood-working, breeding canaries and golf. His true love was his first love, Ann Stolwijk. He was the patriarch of a loving and growing American family who valued every moment of his life.
Jack is predeceased by his parents, Cornelia and Nicolaas Draijer. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Draijer, and their children, Yvonne O'Neill of Manalapan, Frank Draijer and his wife, Joyce of West Caldwell, Tricia McSherry and her husband, Donnie of Freehold, and Imelda O'Neill and her husband, Sean of Hazlet, and 6 siblings, residing in Australia and the Netherlands. Jack is also survived by his 10 adoring grandchildren, who call him "Opa", Clare, Megan, Shevaun, Erik, Rebecca, Brendan, Breanna, Sean, Erin and Ryan. Jack will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Fri, Oct 11, from 4PM to 8PM and Sat morning, Oct 12, from 8:45 AM to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday morning, Oct 12 at 10AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 727 Highway 36, Union Beach. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions in "Memory of Jack" may be sent to at stjude.org. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019