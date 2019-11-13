|
Jack Ellerbrook
Tinton Falls - Jack Ellerbrook, 75, of Tinton Falls passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
He was born in Staten Island to the late Harry and Rose Ellerbrook.
Jack was civically minded involved in school DARE programs, coaching the Lincroft Little League and many other organizations.
He is predeceased by his sons; Stacy John and Peter Jason and a sister Joanne.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 52 years Leslie, his loving daughters Blake McCormick and Renee McCormick and dear granddaughter Ashley McCormick. Also surviving is his fond sister Kim Jacobs.
A Celebration of his life will be 5:00 - 9:00 pm Friday, November 15th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 16th at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Ch. cor. Of Bridge and Chestnut St. Red Bank.
Please visit Jack's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
