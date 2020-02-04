Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Harrison Obituary
Jack Harrison

Eatontown - Jack Harrison 73, of Eatontown, NJ passed away on February 2, 2020. He joined the Army during the Vietnam War in 1966. He was such a hard worker and worked for years at Atlantic Printing in Ocean, NJ.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Harry, two brothers, Richard and Carl, and most recently his sister, Lois.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Shirley) Harrison, Harry (Cassey) Harrison, sister, Nancy Warth, and sister-in-law, Florence Harrison; Also surviving are 5 nephews and one niece.

Jack was a devoted Catholic and a communicant of St. Catherine Laboure, Bray Ave. Middletown. Jack will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

All services are private and entrusted with John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -