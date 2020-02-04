|
Jack Harrison
Eatontown - Jack Harrison 73, of Eatontown, NJ passed away on February 2, 2020. He joined the Army during the Vietnam War in 1966. He was such a hard worker and worked for years at Atlantic Printing in Ocean, NJ.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Harry, two brothers, Richard and Carl, and most recently his sister, Lois.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Shirley) Harrison, Harry (Cassey) Harrison, sister, Nancy Warth, and sister-in-law, Florence Harrison; Also surviving are 5 nephews and one niece.
Jack was a devoted Catholic and a communicant of St. Catherine Laboure, Bray Ave. Middletown. Jack will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
All services are private and entrusted with John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020