Jack Hawkins
Manasquan - John "Jack" Albert Hawkins, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jack, "The Hawk," was born and raised in Metuchen, later moving to Princeton where he graduated from Princeton High School in 1960, standing out as a three sport athlete. After graduation, Jack attended Westchester University (Pennsylvania) where he continued his athletic career as a quarterback for the West Chester Golden Rams. Here, he earned his Bachelors in Physical Education.
After graduation from West Chester University, Jack began his teaching career as a Physical Education Teacher at Manasquan High School, quickly becoming a staple of the Manasquan Warrior community for over 30 years. In 1968, Jack took over the reigns as the head football coach and, during his ten seasons in that position he compiled an impressive record of 81-18-2. His teams won six division titles, had three undefeated seasons and won the NJSIAA CJ Group Two State Championship in 1969. Jack was named Coach of the Year, twice by the New York Daily News and once by the Asbury Park Press. Jack was chosen to coach the Monmouth/Ocean All-Star Football Classic where he arrived in grand fashion sporting a white tuxedo with tails and chauffeured in a vintage Rolls Royce. Jack was also a successful head baseball coach at Manasquan High School from 1968-1976. During these eight seasons, Jack's teams compiled a 100-35 record , winning four division championships, one state championship in 1969 and two Monmouth County Tournament titles. Jack was inducted into the Princeton High School Hall of Fame in 2008, the Manasquan High School Hall of Fame in 2009, the New Jersey Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1991 and the New Jersey Scholastic Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012.
In addition to his success in the classroom and on the athletic field, Jack owned and operated the Be The Best You Are Coaches Clinic for 42 years, one of the largest and most successful coaching clinics of its time. Jack was an avid fisherman who loved to travel and spend time with his family and dog Buddy at the beach and at his cabin on the lake in Maine. He will always be remembered for his booming voice and boisterous laugh and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to cross paths with him.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Sara; daughter Susan Bitsko and her husband Frank Bitsko, sons Ty Hawkins and Max Hawkins; grandchildren Kaitlyn Gray and her husband Travis Gray, Alyssa Bitsko and her partner Stephen O'Malley, Todd Bitsko, Brier Hawkins, Collin Bitsko, Ty Hawkins and Kylie Bitsko; as well as great-granddaughters Keelyn, Kaeleigh, Kella, Kassidi and Kenzie Gray; and his beloved labrador retriever, Buddy.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manasquan. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MHS Hall of Fame Coaches Scholarship with reference "In Memory of Jack Hawkins". Checks can be sent to Vitale and Company LLC, 900 Route 71, Suite 1, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762, c/o Tedd Vitale the Treasurer of the foundation. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019