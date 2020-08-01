Jack J. Cimino
Point Pleasant - Jack J. Cimino, 81, of Point Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Garfield to the late Peter and Rose (Castellano) Cimino, he grew up there and for many years lived in Haledon, moving to Point Pleasant in 1986.
Jack worked as a pharmacist and retired from Goldin Pharmacy, Haledon, where he worked for twenty-five years. He was a proud graduate of Garfield High School and went on to graduate from Fordham College of Pharmacy, Rose Hill, Bronx. He was a member and past officer of the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698. Jack enjoyed fishing; was a passionate NY Giants fan; and was a communicant of the Church of Saint Martha, Point Pleasant.
Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly thirty-four years, Camille Contello Cimino; and his three children, Jacqueline Cimino Fernsier and her husband, Shawn of Bath, PA, Peter Cimino and his wife, Wendy of Naperville, IL, and Paul Cimino and his wife, Karin of Bluffton, SC. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Garry, Andrew, Jessica, Matthew, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Jack; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Adrienne.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 4 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 5 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant. (Facial coverings are required, attendance limitations, and adherence to social distancing is in effect)
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 www.pointpleasantelks.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com