Jack Jacobs
Morganville - Jack Jacobs (born Jacob Jakubowicz), a man whose pureness of heart and joy for life shone brightly to all he encountered, died on Saturday among his family at home in Morganville, New Jersey. He was 93.
Jack's life was full but not always easy. Born in Lodz, Poland on April 9, 1927 to Josef and Zelda, Jack and his two brothers lived simply but contentedly in a home he would always remember as loving and happy. But that life was turned upside down during Jack's teenage years, as the atrocities of the Holocaust robbed him of his entire immediate family, and caused him to experience and witness unfathomable suffering in the death camps of Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, among other horrific places. His "number"—52944—forever remained tattooed on his arm as an indelible reminder of those horrors.
But from the depths of darkness there emerged light. While recovering in a home for refugees in Germany, Jack was introduced to Julia Potasnik, and the two were married on July 14, 1946. There began a love affair for the ages.
The young couple, both just 19 years-old, came by ship to America, marveling at the Statue of Liberty as they approached New York. With virtually no money and few friends in this new world, Jack and Julia began to build a life, first on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and then on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn. Jack became a sweeper in a fur shop (and would later spend decades as a furrier), Julia worked in a factory making pocketbooks, and they took English classes at night. They formed a close-knit group of friends and family, including their lifelong best friends Sylvia and Jack Kurek as well as cousin Fred Jacobs and his wife Regina, and enjoyed simple pleasures while working hard. They saw Joe DiMaggio play. They sometimes saw a Broadway show (which they always later referred to as "the thee-ay-ter"). They strolled the boardwalk at Coney Island. They had found some peace.
On May 11, 1955, their life got fuller, as they welcomed their daughter Susan into the world. They doted on her, ensuring she had the love and support that were so tragically taken from them just a decade earlier. When Susan was young, the family moved to Fair Lawn, New Jersey, where Jack and Julia would remain for more than 40 years. As the family grew—with Susan marrying Robert Miarmi in 1977 and giving birth to a son, Michael, in 1978 and a daughter, Lindsay, nearly four years later—countless hours were spent playing in the field adjacent to Jack and Julia's home on Eberlin Drive; preparing matzoh ball soup, kreplach, and other Jewish delicacies on high holidays; actively participating in their temple community; and enjoying the company of dogs, extended family, and good friends. They also spent many Christmases and other festive occasions with Bob's family, who included Jack and Julia as one of their own.
Jack continued working well into his 80s, most recently at Wegmans Food Market in Manalapan, New Jersey, after he and Julia bought a home with Susan and Bob in Morganville when Julia fell ill. Jack was admired and highly respected by his co-workers; on his birthday it took two large cards to fit all the well-wishes.
Jack was immensely devoted to his family, and took great pride in their accomplishments. He was there for his grandchildren's graduations from college and graduate school, and delighted in hearing about their professional endeavors. He also took great joy in watching his grandchildren fall in love and marry—Michael to his wife Tatiana, and Lindsay to her wife Annie. As with his son-in-law Bob, Jack regarded Tatiana and Annie as his blood. He loved them all dearly. And he continued as a loving and devoted husband to Julia until her death in 2010, after more than 64 years of marriage.
Jack was also blessed to witness a fourth generation of his family, with the births of great-grandchildren Jackson and Persephone in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Jack played and read with them, came to New York for their birthday parties and Jackson's basketball playoffs, and enjoyed hearing them share about their lives.
Jack's was a life well lived. He learned voraciously, gave infinitely, and loved endlessly. He will be forever in our hearts, and is a part of every good thing we do.
Zikhrono livrakha - May his memory be for a blessing.
Services will be held on October 13, 2020, at 12:30 pm Beth-El Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue Paramus, New Jersey
Donations in Jack's memory can be made to:
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (www.ushmm.org
)
Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (www.vnahg.org
)