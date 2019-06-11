Services
Bedle Funeral Home
61 Broad St
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-0499
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Green Grove Cemetery
Keyport, NJ
View Map
Resources
Jack Jeandron Obituary
Jack Jeandron

Keyport - Jack Jeandron passed peacefully at home at age 92 surrounded by his wife and children.

Jack was a graduate of Keyport High School, Class of 1944. He then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Rutgers University and two Master's degrees from Rutgers University and NYU.

Jack was employed by SATCOM at Fort Monmouth and retired in 1981. SS. White hired him as an ISO 9000 consultant and editor. He voluntarily taught employees English as a second language there.

Jack served in Keyport as a volunteer firefighter at Raritan Hose, Town Historian, Historical Society member, as well as, Zoning and Planning Boards. In addition, he authored a book on Keyport history.

He is survived by his beloved wife of of 68 years, Angela Jeandron, his children; Yvonne (John) Murphy, Jacqueline (Bill Clark) Jeandron, John (Rob Kleid) Jeandron, and Margot (Jim) Lebansky. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit on Fri., June 14th from 3-7 pm at Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad St., Keyport. Graveside services will be held on Sat., June 15th at 10:30am at Green Grove Cemetery, Keyport. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019
