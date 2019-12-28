|
Jack Mascola
Toms River - Jack Mascola of Toms River peacefully passed away, Saturday
December, 28, 2019 3 weeks shy of his 101st Birthday. Born in NYC, New York
He was pre-deceased by his parents Theresa & Giocamo Mascola and 5 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years Emily L. Mascola and Father to 2 Children Louis (Marguerite) Mascola and Theresa (Daniel) Shemanski, Six grandchildren, Maureen Mascola, Meredith (Jason) Lydon, Louis (Christy) Mascola, Jaclyn (Michael) Lauber, Daniel (Brittany) Shemanski and Christopher Shemanski. Eight Great grandchildren , Scarlett, Hunter, Sienna Lydon, Mason, Jack Mascola, Jack Henry Lauber, Caroline & Daniel Shemanski. Also survived by Audrey and Adrian Kole brother and sister in law and several loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. They received encouragement and much love from Jack.
Jack attended Fordham University prior to entering the Army and serving in World War II with the Seventh Coast Artillery. Upon leaving the military he proudly worked for the US Customs and then embarked on at 25 years career in the building business culminating in the development and building of Mayo Estates in Brick, NJ, a 150 home subdivision. He retired at 52 and spent his winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. His spare time was spent mentoring young men in the mentoring program of Ocean County and served on the Child Placement Supreme Court Judicial Review Board.
Jack has resided the last 30 years at the Greenbriar Woodlands and served as Chairmen of the Architectural Review Board and was an active member of the Men's Club and Bocce Club. He has volunteered for many years at the Menlo Park Veterans Hospital playing his accordion, entertaining the patients. Jack loved reading, debating and traveling. He travelled the world and left nothing on his bucket list. Jack will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and caring ways. He will be remembered as a perfect blend of being a kid at heart and a pillar of wisdom.
Visiting will be Friday 2-4 & 6-8pm a the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2492 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday 9:15am at St. Luke's RC Church, arrive at the funeral home 8:15am. Entombment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020