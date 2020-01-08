Services
Jack P. Sweet

Jack P. Sweet Obituary
Jack P. Sweet

Manahawkin - Jack P. Sweet, of Manahawkin NJ, passed away on January 7, 2020.

Born in Detroit, MI, he lived in Lodi, NJ prior to Manahawkin where he resided for the last 31 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Prior to his retirement, Jack worked as a foreign freight Sales Rep for Erie-Lackawanna-Conrail, New York, NY. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Pines Church, Manahawkin.

He is predeceased by his wife Augusta Vives Sweet, his daughter Bonnie Verga, and son-in-law Thomas Verga.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Carol Pennisi & husband Joseph, his step- daughter, Cynthia Vives, three grandchildren; Nicole Smith & husband Daniel, Maria Marino & husband Christopher, and Brian Verga & fiancé Julie and her children Luci and Lilli, and his two great grandchildren; Brandon Smith and Isabella Marino.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1pm to 4pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, January 13, 11am at St. Mary of the Pines Church, Manahawkin, NJ. Interment will follow at Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
