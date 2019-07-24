Resources
Spring Lake - Jack Udelsman of Spring Lake, NJ and Naples, FL passed away on July 11 at Naples Community Hospital at the age of 88. He was born in Berlin, Germany. His family immigrated to Palestine and then the United States. Jack was the owner of a furniture rental company and a corporate housing business from which he was retired.

His brother, Stanley Udell, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Betty, a son, Lee Udelsman (Jody), a daughter, Jeri Lynn Reff (Robert), a stepdaughter, Kristin Votta, and sister-in-law, Joan Udell. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jackson and Theodore Udelsman and Zachary Hershman, Knox Rath-Gonzalez and Tyler Hershman.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
