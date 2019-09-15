Resources
Jaclyn Harlin Goetz

Manchester - Jaclyn "Jackie" Harlin Goetz, 60, of Manchester, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday September 8, 2019. She was born at Lakehurst Naval Air Station and attended the Lakehurst United Methodist church. Jackie had a kind, compassionate heart and was known for always going above and beyond for anyone; even donating her body to science for research on MSA-C. She will be tremendously missed.

Predeceased by her parents Earl and Helen Harlin, step-father Robert Fanslau, as well as her loving husband Ronald Goetz and sister Sharon Commander. She is survived by her daughters, Colleen and Sherry Goetz, and her sister Karen Liddle of Florida. A private memorial will be held by family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
