Jacob B. Klevan
Ashburn, VA - Jacob B. (Jack) Klevan, son of the late Francis and Sylvia Klevan, died at his home in Ashburn, Virginia on July 31, 2019. Jack had a long career as a Fire Protection Engineer, and retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Colonel. He was active in his synagogue, and in community and civic affairs. Jack is survived by his wife, Carol (Rubin), daughters Joanne (Andy) Lupatkin of Chappaqua, New York, Michelle (Jon) Cohn of Washington, DC, grandchildren Allison, Adam and Jordan Lupatkin and Ari and Levi Cohn, and brothers David (Olivia) of Tucson, Arizona and Daniel, of Brooklyn, New York.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019