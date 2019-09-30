|
|
Jacob Helfrich
West Keasburg - Jacob H. Helfrich, fondly known as Jake, of West Keansburg, passed away peacefully on Sept 27, 2019 with his loving family at his side at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel, NJ. Jake was born on January 2, 1934 in Red Bank, NJ and lived his entire life in Keansburg and West Keansburg. He was the Proprietor of Helfrich Bus Company. He was predeceased by his loving parents Robert and Pearl Applegate Helfrich, his cherished grandson Thomas Sauickie, Jr., his siblings Vera Gutowsky and her husband Joe Sr., Robert Helfrich and his wife Ginny, Charles Helfrich and Carl Helfrich. Jake is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Virginia (Caskey) Helfrich, his loving children Debra Sauickie and her husband Tom of Hazlet, Glenn Helfich and his wife Deborah of Hazlet, Robert Helfrich and his wife Madeline of Hazlet, his brother Edward Helfrich, and sister in law Caroline Helfrich, his cherished grandchildren Jenna Sampson and her husband Adam, Zachary Helfrich and his wife Nicole, Kayla Sturbo and her husband Billy, Jacob Sauickie, his grand daughter in law Tracie Sauickie, his adored great grandchildren Shelby Sampson, Chloe Sauickie, Ellie Sampson, Mia Helfrich, Novalee Sauickie and Marceline Sampson along with niece, nephews extended family and friends. Jake will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to visit on Mon, Sept 30, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM, Tues, Oct 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, Wed, Oct 2, 2019 to be announced at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. .A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday morning, Oct 2, 2019 time to be announced at St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 376 Maple Pl, Keyport, NJ 07735. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 30, 2019