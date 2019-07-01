|
|
Jacob J. Maid
Brick - Jacob Maid, age 24, of Brick, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, he moved to Brick in 2004. He worked for Advance Auto Parts in Wall.
Jacob had a zest for life and enjoyed attending music festivals, traveling, camping, art, body boarding, and playing X-Box. Jacob dearly loved his family dogs. He was a polite, fun, compassionate and beloved son, grandson and brother who will be loved and missed forever.
Jacob was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Slimane and Zahra Maid and his maternal grandfather, Frederick Hallock. He is survived by his father, Al Maid and his wife Ilham of Salem, MA; his mother, Helen Maid and John Torres of Brick, his maternal grandmother, Diane Hallock of Brick, and his brothers, Adam and Ryan and his sister Nadia and Jessica, Alyssa and Isaiah Torres.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3PM to 7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019