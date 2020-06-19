Jacob (Jay) Schnoor
1963 - 2020
Jacob (Jay) Schnoor

Jacob (Jay) Schnoor, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1963 in Red Bank to the late Jacob Charles Schnoor and Joyce Merritt Schnoor. He was the third of three Schnoor children who attended Mater Dei High School. Upon graduation, he went to Colgate University where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and graduated with a B.A. in Mathematics. Shortly afterwards, Jay began his insurance career in New York City, recently retiring as a Vice President at Assigned Risk Solutions. It was through this career that he met his wife, Nadine. They got married on October 29, 1988 and had four children: William, Kevin, Jeffrey and Annemarie. As the children grew up, Jay was heavily involved in their athletic careers as both a fan and coach. He has a four-legged family, too. Jay was an avid horseman and could often be found at Monmouth Park in the early morning. He was loved by the people on the backstretch for bringing donuts with him almost everyday. His love for the sport was met with success as he often appeared in the winners' circle with one of his horses. His son, Kevin has especially shared this love and is now working in the racing industry. In his spare time, Jay enjoyed bowling in a couple's league with longtime friends and playing poker with neighbors. Since birth, Jay was a member of Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, where he spent summers with family and friends. He was a loyal fan of the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox and went to many games with his children. Jay is also survived by his sister, Judy Hencoski (Paul) of Middletown and his brother Tim Schnoor (Linda) of Springfield, Virginia and many nieces and nephews and their families. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ on Monday June 22, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Tuesday June 23, 2020. In respect of Jay's wishes, cremation will be private. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are limited to 25 people at a time, please be respectful of others who would like to visit. Masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date at Monmouth Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Jay's memory to Second Call Thoroughbred Adoption and Placement, https://sctap.networkforgood.com/.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
