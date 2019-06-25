Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 458 4900
For more information about
Jacqueline Fucci
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Fucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ann Fucci


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Ann Fucci Obituary
Jacqueline Ann Fucci

Brick - Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Fucci, 82, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2019. Jackie was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Hazlet, Middletown, Red Bank, and Shrewsbury, NJ; Savannah, GA; and settled in Brick, NJ for her retirement.

Jackie is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, NJ. Jackie retired as a paralegal from the law firm of Rudnick, Addonizio, Pappa & Casazza after 15 years. Jackie loved working in her gardens, sunning and spending time with family.

Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Vincent; her parents Mary & Harold Hudson; and sister Patricia Tillyer. Jackie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Nancy Fucci, Tybee Island, GA; daughters and sons-in-law Jodi and James Vill, Brick, NJ; Jill and Brian Fredricks, Brick, NJ; and Mary and Justin Bennett, Beaufort, SC; sister Judie Kasler, Whiting NJ; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease at https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp

Visitation will be held at the Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Rd., Brick from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on June 26th with a religious prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm. The internment will be private for family members on June 27th.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now