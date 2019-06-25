|
Jacqueline Ann Fucci
Brick - Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Fucci, 82, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2019. Jackie was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Hazlet, Middletown, Red Bank, and Shrewsbury, NJ; Savannah, GA; and settled in Brick, NJ for her retirement.
Jackie is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, NJ. Jackie retired as a paralegal from the law firm of Rudnick, Addonizio, Pappa & Casazza after 15 years. Jackie loved working in her gardens, sunning and spending time with family.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Vincent; her parents Mary & Harold Hudson; and sister Patricia Tillyer. Jackie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Nancy Fucci, Tybee Island, GA; daughters and sons-in-law Jodi and James Vill, Brick, NJ; Jill and Brian Fredricks, Brick, NJ; and Mary and Justin Bennett, Beaufort, SC; sister Judie Kasler, Whiting NJ; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease at https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp
Visitation will be held at the Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Rd., Brick from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on June 26th with a religious prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm. The internment will be private for family members on June 27th.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019