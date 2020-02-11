Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
8:30 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Fair View Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Jacqueline D. Semkewyc Obituary
Jacqueline D. Semkewyc

Port Monmouth - Jacqueline Semkewyc, 84, of Port Monmouth, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 10, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Port Monmouth for over 49 years. Jacqueline stayed home to raise her family then went to work in the family business as a secretary for Sea Hunter Fishing Charter in Atlantic Highlands. She loved the beach, especially Cape May, and loved to entertain. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Diffendale and her fiance Alfred Apruzzi; son and daughter in-law, Robert and Regina Semkewyc; grandchildren, Courtney Semkewyc, Adrian, Amber, and Dante Diffendale; great-grandchildren, Carlee and Chloe Dickson; sisters, Marilyn Bartlett, Marie Barnes, Lillian Forhdam, and brother, Harry Gelpke.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Semkewyc; brother, Raymond Gelpke, and sister, Gerri Hamilton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral Services are scheduled for 8:30 pm at the funeral home during visitation. Interment will be held on Monday, February 17, at 12 pm at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Jacqueline's name to the St. Jude's Research Hospital at

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
