Jacqueline Lise Tompkins
Jackson - Jacqueline Lise Tompkins, 88, of Jackson passed away on October 6, 2019. Born and raised in Montreal, the second daughter of Jules and Dulcie Thibaudeau, Mrs. Tompkins married her husband, Neville, in 1953. She was a mother of four who started her family in Toronto, before immigrating to the United States in 1963, where she became a citizen thirteen years later, settling in the Tri-State Area.
Jackie was a warm-hearted, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed singing and dancing with her children and grandchildren, and playing cards and bowling with friends. For many years, Jackie cherished summer vacations at Long Beach Island with her family. An avid fan of the Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies, she was also a known night owl with a great sense of humor, a sweet tooth, and a deep fondness for spending long hours with those she loved. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, lightheartedness, and putting family first.
Jackie was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, who passed away in 2014 and her sister Joy, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her children, Nancy Doran and her husband, John, of Freehold; Peter Tompkins and his wife, Veronica, of Marietta, Georgia; James Tompkins and his wife, Cynthia, of Litchfield, Connecticut; and Brenda Perry and her fiancé, Ken Cockayne, of Trumbull, Connecticut. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kathleen and her husband Adam; Nicole; Jack; Alexander and his wife Bethany; Brooks and his wife, Sophie; Caitlyn; Emily; Julia; Kyle; and Connor, and her great grandchildren, Neville, Clive, and Carter. In addition, she is survived by her loving brother, David Thibaudeau and his wife, Sandy, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Jackson for loving and caring for Jackie during her short but meaningful time there.
A gathering of friends will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM on Friday at St. Catherine of Siena, 31 Asbury Rd., Farmingdale. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Jacqueline's name may be made to the Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019