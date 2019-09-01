|
Jacqueline M. Wheiler
Lakewood, NJ - Jacqueline M. (Semon) Wheiler, age 81 of Lakewood, NJ, died on Saturday, 8/31/19 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brick. She was born in Glen Ridge, NJ, was raised in Irvington, NJ, resided and raised her children in Point Pleasant and moved to Lakewood 19 years ago. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Ocean Medical Center in Brick for over 30 years; retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Italian American Club, the Latin American Club and was a member and Past President of the American Irish Club, all of the Original Leisure Village community. She was also a member of the A.C.T. Association of Central Jersey, The Red Hat Club and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. She is survived by her loving children, Karen Bower of Brielle, NJ, Jane Elmiger of Point Pleasant, Jacqueline Galdieri of Brick, Carrie Ann Alfieri and her husband, Mark of Wall Twp. and Joseph Wheiler and his wife, Jennifer of Point Pleasant; her sister, Gail Richter and her husband, Don of Howell, NJ; 11 grandchildren, Heather and her husband, Joseph,, Carissa, Brittney, Sean, Matthew, Alexandra, Vincent, Danielle, Emma, Daniel and Joseph; one great grandchild, Sophia; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may call on Wednesday, 4-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home - 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick, NJ 08724. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to - 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019