Jacqueline Marie Dunn Flaherty
Wall Township - Jacqueline Marie Dunn Flaherty, 89 of Wall Township, N.J. passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 6, 2020. Longtime resident of Hazlet and Jersey City, she was born to the late John and Marion Hall in Jersey City, N.J. She was preceded in death by her late husbands Thomas Flaherty and William Dunn.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, N.J.
Please visit Jackie's memorial website for additional information at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020