|
|
Jacqueline Moura
Wanamassa, Ocean Twp. - Jacqueline Louise (Degnan) Moura passed away December 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. "Jackie" had many careers including The Barclay as a waitress, 35 yrs at Ft Monmouth, and most recently as a Pari-Mutuel Clerk at Monmouth Park. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1960 of Manasquan HS, as well as a graduate of Monmouth College with a BS in Business. She was a member of the Jr. Woman's Club of Asbury Park from 1966-1979. Her motivation, organization and dedication garnered her the distinction of becoming a Diamond Dozen Club president. She also served on the board of the NJ State Federation of Woman's Clubs as the 5th District Advisor from 1972-1979. She was the founder and the first president of the Jr's Past Presidents Club of the 5th District and was involved in the 100th anniversary committee celebration events for the Federation. As a member of the Evening Department of the Woman's Club she was active in fund raising events, chairing numerous card parties and served as Treasurer. She joined the Woman's Club in 1982.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Degnan, brothers Jack Degnan and Joseph Rager and her lifelong partner of 34 years Richard Campbell.
Surviving is her beloved daughter Susan, loving sister Shirley (Degnan) Jones and her husband Norm, nieces Michelle Jones and Colleen Graziano, nephews Michael Jones and Jody Rager, great-niece Allison Jones and also many cousins and long time friends.
Visitation will be held at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, on Wednesday, Dec 18th from 3-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 10:30am in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Jackie's family is accepting donations to defray funeral costs, and those may be sent to her Susan Moura, 1409 Camp Ave., Wanamassa, Ocean NJ 07712.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019