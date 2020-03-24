|
|
James A. Bluvias
Point Pleasant - James A. Bluvias passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Jim was born in Newark, NJ to his late parents Jessie and Edward Bluvias and resided in Point Pleasant since 1971. He was a wire rope splicer for over 30 years. Jim loved being with his family, especially during Christmas and loved evenings spent around the dinner table playing poker. He was incredibly handy, a "Mr. Fix It" around the house and with cars, traits he passed to each of his kids. Jim also enjoyed fishing, camping at the Delaware Water Gap, and had a passion for baseball, spending some of his best years coaching Little League in Point Pleasant. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, soft spoken and easygoing nature, and patience for his kids. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Bluvias, his children Alex Bluvias, Erik Bluvias, Erin Coughlin and her husband Gary, and Jessie Murray and her husband James. He leaves behind his beautiful granddaughters Alix and Ryan, as well as his loving sister Patricia, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his brother, Edward. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to the compassionate nurses at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ, who gave Jim exceptional care over the years.
Donations can be Made to:https://1409.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation-page---omc2 (or https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/give-now/givving heals/and click on Ocean Medical Center on the bottom right). Please be sure to indicate "Other" and "Nurses" as the designation, as well as Jim's name under tribute information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020