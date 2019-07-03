|
James A. Faraldi
Cohoes, NY - James A. Faraldi, 65, of Cohoes, NY, passed away at home June 22, 2019, of a heart attack. Born in Weehawken, NJ, July 11, 1953, Jimmie's family moved to Point Pleasant when he was a baby. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School, where he participated in student government, soccer and was a member of "the Hidden Image." He continued his education at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, where he was active in student government and was later an Assistant Director of Admissions. He was awarded a masters degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He moved to Long Island, NY, where he founded James Faraldi and Associates, a consulting firm specializing in Public Affairs, Governmental Relations and Lobbying in New York State. He relocated to upstate New York and was retired at the time of his death. He enjoyed volunteering at the Waterford Visitor Center, Waterford, NY, assisting the docking boaters traveling up and down the Hudson River.
Jimmie was predeceased by his beloved parents, Al and Dorothy Faraldi. He is survived by his family, Al & Claudia Faraldi of Point Pleasant, Russell and Michele Faraldi of Florida, Nick and Carly Faraldi of Point Pleasant, Rob Faraldi of Oaklyn, Jamie Faraldi of North Bergen, Aunt JoAnna Faraldi, Dumont, Uncle Jim Manalio of Hunter, NY, Cousins Susan, Lisa, Maria, Anthony and Donna, and his former wife, Jane McGraw Teubner, a beautiful and talented lady. He was rarely seen without his friends, Phillip Morris and Jack Daniels.
Witty and quick with a joke he loved reminiscing about doing something stupid in the whaler with Greg, Tony and Albie; summers in Breton Woods; the wisdom of Grandpa Jim; crabbing with Nan; life guarding at Jenkinson's; college days at the Mo Harv; politicians he had known; World War 2 aircraft; skiing in Austria; going to Asbury Park to see that new musician, Bruce Springsteen; fishing exploits in Montauk; recipes and his tomato plants. He was a "rabid", rather than avid Yankees and Giants fan. These conversations will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations can be made to: LifePath, formerly the Senior Services of Albany, 28 Colvin Avenue, Suite 2, Albany, NY 12206, or a .
A memorial get together will be held at the home of Al & Claudia, 1742 Bay Isle Drive, Point Pleasant on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12 noon. You are welcome to join us and share a story and have a laugh as Jimmie would have wished.
A memorial mass will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Dumont, NJ.
Jimmie's ashes will be interred with his parents at Lakewood Hope Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019