James A. Maguire
Toms River - James A. Maguire, 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Newark, New Jersey to James P. and Anna Maguire (nee McCluskey) on December 28, 1935. He graduated Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Newark, New Jersey in 1953 serving as class president and captain of the basketball and cross-country teams. He married Alice Barnett on July 29, 1961 at St. Peter's Church in Belleville, New Jersey. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jim was a proud member of the Newark Fire Department for Engine 10 for 32 years before retiring in 1992. Upon moving to Toms River in 1973, Jim became a parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia DuBoyce. Jim was a devoted husband to Alice for 57 years and a loving father and grandfather to Michael and his wife Dawn and children Michael and Ryan, Manasquan, NJ; Eileen and Paul Galizio of Toms River, NJ and daughters Maria Galizio and Alyssa Smeal along with her husband Max and great grandson Benjamin Smeal; James P. and his wife Lori along with their children James, Brendan and Patrick of Island Heights, NJ; Ann Marie and Dr. Joseph Meloche along with their daughters Abigail, Madeline, Shannon and Bridget of Cherry Hill, NJ; Thomas and his wife Jennifer along with their children Erin and Sean of Beachwood, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Duffy and her husband Daniel and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, February 7, 4pm-8pm, Friday, February 8, 8:30am-9:30am at the Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main St. Toms River. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River. Internment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry - 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019