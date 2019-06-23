James A. Mazza, Sr.



Maple Hill, NC formerly of Long Branch - James A. Mazza, Sr., 65, of Maple Hill, NC, formerly of Long Branch, passed away peacefully, Wednesday June 19th at home.



Born in Trenton, Jim graduated Long Branch High School in 1971. Prior to graduating from the Monmouth County Police Academy in 1979 and the Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command, Jim worked as a Monmouth County Corrections officer. Jim then joined the Long Branch Police Department where he worked for 23 years retiring in 2002 as Detective Sergeant. During his time with the LBPD, he worked on the Underwater Recovery Team, the Bike Unit, the Street Crimes Unit, Community Policing, and led the Juvenile Detective Bureau. After his retirement Jim worked at Monmouth University for 10 years.



For many years, Jim coached Long Branch Pop Warner where he developed his passion to help the youth of Long Branch through his police work. He was a parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch.



Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his granddaughter Brenley who always made him smile. He enjoyed sitting by the beach with a paper and his coffee. He will be remembered for his joke telling, his sense of humor, his smile and his mustache. Jim was a great friend to all.



Jim was predeceased by his son James A. Mazza, Jr. in July 2007. Surviving is his wife Victoria; his daughters & sons-in-law Jamie & Fred Seibel, Long Branch and Megan & Robert Bond, Verona, NC; his sister Cathy Mazza, Spring Hill, FL and his adored granddaughter Brenley Bond.



Visitation Friday June 28th 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday June 29th 10:30 am at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Copline, the International Law Enforcement Officers Hotline at copline.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Jim's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary