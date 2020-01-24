Services
Anderson, SC - James A Megill, on January 15, 2020 in Anderson, SC, age 89. Jim "was just passing through" here on Earth and now is in his forever home with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Jim loved the Lord with all his heart and had a passion for sharing Jesus's love with all those he met. He was a previous member of the First Baptist Church of Asbury Church, President of Men for Missions with the Oriental Missionary Society and a missionary to Haiti. Jim was passionate about family and life; he was a dedicated Husband/Father/Grandfather. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Lois(nee Naylor), sons James, Michael(Ruth), John(Dawn), daughter Susan Leamy(David) and 9 grandchildren. He was born and raised in Neptune, NJ, part owner of the Neptune Door Company and owner of the Megill Door Company. Jim's kind spirit and gracious heart will never be forgotten.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
