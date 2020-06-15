James A. Parry
James A. Parry

Toms River - James A. Parry, 80, of Toms River passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2020.

James was born in Elizabeth, NJ and resided in Toms River for the last 45 years. He served his country proudly in the Army, and received his Bachelors Degree from Rutgers University, and his Masters Degree from Seton Hall University. He was employed as a business administrator for Public Service Electric and Gas for 32 years, and as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 15 years.

He was predeceased by his parents Hildegarde and James Parry, and his loving wife of 48 years, Maureen Parry. He is survived by his devoted son James Parry and his wife Maria, Sea Girt, and his devoted daughter Joanne Shawger and her husband Thomas, Island Heights. He is also survived by his sister Marianne Peters, sister in law Sheila Magliaro and her husband Albert, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

An avid learner, history buff, and voracious reader, James would devour each new Clive Cussler novel, could relate intimate details about virtually every battle of the Civil War, and could effectively plot out the night time sky with his telescope and astronomy charts.

In his later years, he took to model train and track assembly, and each Christmas would put together a cascading set of trains and tracks taking its passengers through villages mirroring the Swiss Alps, memories of his time in the service.

Throughout his life, James was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith, and has been a parishoner of St. Justin the Martyr Church for the last 45 years. James was a quiet soul, never one to be the life of the party. He most enjoyed the simple things, being in the background and giving others the opportunity to shine.

Due to corona restrictions funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
