James A. Viviano
Jackson Twp - James A. Viviano, 96, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at home. He was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, born in Passaic and lived his final years in Jackson Twp.
James was a United States Veteran where he served as a US Navy SeaBee in World War II in the Pacific Theatre, building air strips in Okinawa, Japan.
After his military service, he came home to New Jersey, where he began and excelled in his lifelong career: entrepreneur. His most notable achievements are the development of Fountainhead Properties and Indian Rock RV Park, Jackson Twp.
James was always willing to share his knowledge with those who were willing to learn. He became a notable member of his community, and his legacy will always be remembered.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Genevieve in 2000. He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Viviano and his wife, Theresa; his daughters, Nancylu Mannuccia and her husband, Anthony, Rosanne Caldarise and her husband, Clem, and Anita Pfefferkorn and her husband, John; his grandchildren, Andrea and Colby, Brianna, Andrew, Thomas M, Jimmy, Tina, Maria, Geneva, Thomas J., and Vincent; his sister, Jenny Miserendino and her husband, Terry, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. His funeral liturgy will be offered at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Parish of St. Isidore The Farmer, 28 Monmouth Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Please gather at the church at 10:45 AM. Interment will follow at a later date at the convenience of the family in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. If so desired, contributions may be made in James' memory to Church of the Assumption Debt Reduction, 76 Evergreen Rd., New Egypt, NJ, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019