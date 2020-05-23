James Anthony Turiano



Wall - James Anthony Turiano, age 77, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ due to complications of Coronavirus. He was born and raised in Tyrone, PA of Anthony J. and Tena C. Calabro Turiano on April 1, 1943. James was a man of great patience, loyalty and dignity, He will forever be remembered and recognized for his service to the country as a retired Army Sergeant. As a civilian, James worked for NJ Bell/Bell Atlantic/AT&T/Lucent/Verizon for 42 years. He was a member of the Manasquan Elks BPOE 2534, VFW Post 1838 and American Legion Post 348. His greatest accomplishments were his children and his service to the country. He was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner at St. Dominic's of Brick, NJ where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He thoroughly enjoyed pull tab games and savoring every meal.



He was predeceased by his mother, father, son Kevin M. Turiano, sisters Florence Kilmartin and Angela Turiano, and two nieces Brittney L. Kilmartin and Kayla L. Turiano. He is survived by his wife Donna L. Wilson Turiano and his son James A. Turiano. Two brothers Santo S. and Anthony Jr and a sister Anita T. Ray. He also leaves two grandchildren Gabrielle M and James T Turiano.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Burial Private at the NJ Veterans, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.



Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.









