James B. Gill
1934 - 2020
James B. Gill

Matawan - James B. Gill, 86, of Matawan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 20, 2020. James was born on June 23, 1934 in Newark. On August 20, 1953, James and his wife, Josephine, were married and began their lives together in Hazlet. James was a union iron worker for Local #11 in Newark and owner of Jersey Steel Erectors in the Highlands.

He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Mary Gill. James is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Josephine F. Gill, and his loving children, Joann Burgos and her husband, Kenneth, of Hazlet, Arlene Kirby and her husband, John, of Hazlet/Florida, Theresa Rost and her husband, Richard, of Jacksonville, FL, and James Gill and his wife, Jill, of Tinton Falls. James is also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren and 4 adored great grandchildren. James will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet. For James' service details and information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services

