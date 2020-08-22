James B. Gill
Matawan - James B. Gill, 86, of Matawan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 20, 2020. James was born on June 23, 1934 in Newark. On August 20, 1953, James and his wife, Josephine, were married and began their lives together in Hazlet. James was a union iron worker for Local #11 in Newark and owner of Jersey Steel Erectors in the Highlands.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Mary Gill. James is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Josephine F. Gill, and his loving children, Joann Burgos and her husband, Kenneth, of Hazlet, Arlene Kirby and her husband, John, of Hazlet/Florida, Theresa Rost and her husband, Richard, of Jacksonville, FL, and James Gill and his wife, Jill, of Tinton Falls. James is also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren and 4 adored great grandchildren. James will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet. For James' service details and information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
