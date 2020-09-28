James Bergen
Manalapan - James "Jim" Bergen, 85, of Manalapan, passed away at Centra State Medical Center on September 26th 2020. He was born to parents James and Ellen Bergen, on August 2nd 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to humble beginnings.
He graduated from St. Michael's High School in Brooklyn and proudly served in the Army from 1955-1957. After his service he went on to graduate from Saint Francis College in Brooklyn while attending classes at night. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in NY and continued a long career in banking.
In 1959, he married the love of his life of 61 years Eleanor, who survives him. James is also survived by his son's Keith (Joani) and Jim(Eileen) as well as his 5 beloved grandchildren, Drew, Patrick, Kevin, Kaitlyn and Julia, his brother Arthur, and sisters Marcella, Carol and Tina all who loved him deeply. James is predeceased by his parents and sisters Teresa, Ellen, and Maureen.
A longtime resident of Manalapan, Jim was actively involved in the community, coaching youth sports and scouting. He loved his grandchildren more than the world, rarely missing their activities and always joking and telling stories as he proudly watched his grandkids in whatever activity they were in. He always spoke about New York, the Brooklyn Dodgers, gave travel advice and would love taking family and friends into New York on tours. He loved to travel with Eleanor, loved history, and woodworking, but most of all he loved his family. He touched so many people with his stories and silly jokes, he will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Jim's life and the love his family has for him will take place on September 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home located at 344 U.S. 9, Manalapan Township, NJ 07726. A funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan. Interment to follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Jim's name.