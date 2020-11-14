James Bradford Golden
Point Pleasant Beach - James Bradford Golden, 64, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, after a brief illness.
Jim was a 1974 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and a 1978 graduate of Monmouth College, now Monmouth University. He was the proud owner of Environmental Systems specializing in oil tank removal and soil remediation. Jim had a love of cars, boats, machinery, and all kinds of equipment.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Martin, as well as his brother, Martin F. He is survived by many cousins, Robbie and David Reed, James P. Stillman, Sharon and Stephan Siniscalco, Sheree and Tim Cronin and their families, who celebrated many holidays with Jim. Jim is also survived by his four-legged constant companion, Candy, as well as caring neighbors and coworkers.
Jim was a communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church, Dunellen, and will be interred in a private service at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.com
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com