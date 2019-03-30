James "Ted" Brew



Holmdel - James "Ted" Brew, of Holmdel, passed away Wednesday March 27th in Red Bank.



Ted was born in Brooklyn and moved to Holmdel where he eventually started his own company Radio Recall Research in Holmdel. Ted loved his wine, he would research and learn as much as he could so he could find the best wines; he considered himself a wine enthusiast. He also enjoyed travel, he and his wife Isabelle travelled throughout Continental Europe, Asia, Australia and the United States. Their favorite stops being Paris, France and all of Italy. Ted loved to spend quality time with his family, he was always the man on the grill at summer time cook outs. At the end of the day he loved his time caring for his lawn and garden, "his thinking time".



Ted was truly a great man.



Ted is survived by his wife Isabelle of Holmdel, his children Michael and his wife Debbie Brew of Holmdel, and his daughter Maryellen. He is also survived by his step children Jeff and his wife Stacy Popowski of Middletown, Dawn and Joe Innocente of Egg Harbor Township and Holly and Ken Rogers of Colts Neck and his 8 beloved grandchildren Connor, Carlee, Casey, Thomas, Michael, Tommy, Kenny, and Kirk.



Visitation will be Sunday March 31st from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road Holmdel, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be Monday April 1st at 9:15 AM at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel NJ. Burial will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ.



Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019