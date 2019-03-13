|
James Britton, Jr.
Berkeley Township - James Britton, Jr. 58, of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on March 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Toms River and lived his whole life in Berkeley Township. He graduated from Central Regional HS in 1979. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps as an avionic radar technician. Later he worked for Lakehurst Naval Base for several years before his 25 years career with the Berkeley Township Police Department.
He enjoyed working on computers, old cars and he had a love for photography. He was an Ordained Minister and High Priest for the Church of the SubGenius, and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Mr. Britton is predeceased by his parents, James Sr. and Diane Britton. Surviving are his loving wife of 11 years, Nina Britton; his siblings, Winifred Garrett (Tom), David Britton, Kelly Flaherty (Brendan), and Colleen Britton; his in-laws, Ed and Nina Robinson, brother-in-law Tom Robinson; nieces and nephews, Erin, Hunter, Austin, Justin, Raven, Nicole and Natalie.
A memorial gathering will be held on March 15, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd, Bayville. Please meet at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James's memory to the Gift of Life at www.giftoflife.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019