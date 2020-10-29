James Bush
Brick - James R. Bush, age 78, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare surrounded by his loving family. Of Lithuanian heritage, James was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in New Hyde Park, moving to New Jersey in 1972. He resided in Brick since 2001. He had a dedicated 35 year career with Verizon, retiring in 1995. Afterwards, he created his own company, Ableagle, performing IT consulting work as well as general contracting. James proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Nuremberg Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Post 129, Toms River, NJ. James enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and shooting. Surviving are his four children, Sally Dennis, James E. Bush, Patrick Bush, Christopher Bush and 2 grandchildren, Melissa and Allison Dennis. All services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
