|
|
James C. Brooks
Manalapan - James C. Brooks, 73, of Manalapan, NJ died on Saturday, Oct 5th, 2019 at CareOne at Jackson, Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Jackson Township.
He was born in Jersey City, NJ on Oct, 31st 1945. He graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and attended Monmouth University.
He was an actor and singer with the Wagon Wheel Productions in the mid-1970's and was an ironworker for 37 years with local #45.
Jim was a golf fanatic. Whether playing with family and friends in tournaments, watching matches on TV, or refurbishing clubs for collectors, the game brought him a lot of joy.
However, the most important part of his life was being married to his beloved wife, Nancy for 43 years until her death. They are now reunited and at peace.
Jim leaves his brother, Robert Brooks and his wife Ann Marie; his daughter, Maria Crosslin and her husband James; his daughter, Pamela Ross and her husband John; his son, Patrick Brooks and his wife Jennifer, his son, Sean Brooks; and seven grandchildren, Casey Crosslin, Kelly Crosslin, Holly Crosslin and Emily Crosslin, Jack Brooks and Jordan Brooks and Tanner Ross
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America or The Humane Society of the United States in memory and honor of Jim.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019