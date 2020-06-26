James C HerbertManasquan - James C. Herbert, 65 of Manasquan passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 14, 2020.A Graveside Service will be held 11 am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family or to read full obituary please visit