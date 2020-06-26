James C. Herbert
James C Herbert

Manasquan - James C. Herbert, 65 of Manasquan passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 14, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held 11 am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan.

www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
