James C. Migliaccio
West Long Branch - James C. Migliaccio, 95, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. James, better known as Jimmy Blu, was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ. He attended Long Branch schools where he excelled in football and track. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 earning a Good Conduct Ribbon, the American Theatre Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, and the Victory Ribbon. In 1946 he married the love of his life, Mae Grandinetti, and moved to West Long Branch in 1953.
Jimmy was a member of the West Long Branch Fire Co. #2, having served as Chief in 1970 and Financial Secretary for over 30 years. He was a staple at the firehouse, maintaining the building and keeping the young guys on their toes. He was dedicated to the fire service for over 65 years and was so proud to see his son and grandson follow in his footsteps.
Jimmy retired from the Long Branch Post Office after 40 years. He was a communicant of St. Jerome's Catholic Church and a founding member of the Italian American Memorial Association, Long Branch. He was an incredible craftsman. With his garage workshop as his man cave, he turned out hundreds of projects for family and friends over the years.
Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put his family first. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mae Grandinetti Migliaccio, his parents Antonio & Maria Migliaccio, brothers Joseph, Nicholas, and Anthony, and sister Nevasse Fragale. James is survived by sons Anthony J. & Dee Dee Migliaccio of Oceanport, Fred & Stephanie Migliaccio of West Long Branch, four grandchildren and their spouses, Carey & Chris Balogh, Holly Migliaccio & Shannon Canessa, Jamie & Stefanie Migliaccio, and Patrick Migliaccio; five great-grandchildren, Cash, Cameron, Christo, Quinn, and Max. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathleen Sestito Migliaccio and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Jersey Shore Center for their support and care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 2-5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; 9:30 am at the funeral home with a 10:30 am Mass at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 254 Wall St. in West Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019