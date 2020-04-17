|
|
James Caldara
James (Jimmy) Caldara, 76, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital-Dover due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Jimmy was born and raised in Long Branch N.J. and lived in Asbury Park and Denville prior to residing in the Regency Grande-Dover. He was predeceased by his parents Angelo Caldara and Frances (nee Brennan) Caldara, his brother Francis (Dukey) Caldara and his sisters Dorothy (Dottie) Rucki and Joan Whittle. Jimmy is survived by his sister Elizabeth Jane (Theresa Margaret) (Betty) Donofrio of Randolph N.J. Jimmy was deeply involved in the Catholic Church's teachings for his entire life. In light of the restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the family has determined that there will be no viewing nor funeral services and interment will be held privately at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch N.J. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020