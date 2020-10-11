James Christopher Brady



Little Silver, NJ - James Christopher Brady, 83, of Little Silver, NJ passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Jim was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. After residencies in South Africa and Australia and a return to Ireland; Jim moved to the US in 1969 and settled in the Red Bank area soon afterwards. It was here that Jim and his ex-wife, Carmel raised their five sons.



Jim was a self-employed mason in the Red Bank and Little Silver area for almost 40 years, specializing in chimneys and craftsman masonry. Jim relished having a few beers with friends and co-workers after a long, hard day's work building chimneys. He, also, enjoyed reading and listening to classical music. He returned to Ireland, regularly, to spend time with his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and to, otherwise, enjoy the craic in Dublin.



Jim was an attendee of St James church in Red Bank.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Doreen; his ex-wife, Carmel; his sister, Doreen Bishop as well as his sons, Declan and Kevin. Jim is survived by his sons, James, Owen and Eddie; his granddaughter, Sydney; his siblings Brendan, Gerard, Rita Hull, Louie, John, Fergus, Una and Declan as well as a constellation of loving nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, October 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery of Middletown, NJ.









