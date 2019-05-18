|
|
James Degnan
Brick - James J Degnan, 88 of Brick passed away at home on Thursday May 16, 2019. James was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Peter's Prep and Seton Hall University. After college he worked for Westinghouse Corp before serving in the US Army. James served during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. After his service he returned to Westinghouse before becoming Plant Manager for Victory Engineering Company and retired from there after 30 years of service in 1995. James had lived in North Arlington for 40 years before moving to Brick 20 years ago. He was a member of Jerry Lynch Civic and Social Club, Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore, Kiwanis Club of Greenbriar, Seton Hall Shore Alumni, Knights of Columbus Council 816, Neptune and Veterans of Greenbriar. James was an avid NY Yankee and NY Ranger fan, enjoyed walking on the boardwalks, listening to Irish music and spending time with his family.
James was predeceased by his parents James and Rose Degnan; two brothers Thomas and Raymond Degnan and his Aunt Jo Abendschien. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Marilyn (nee Hudson) Degnan of Brick. He is survived by his loving children James (Bonnie) Degnan of Old Bridge, NJ, Kerry Degnan of Lexington, MA, Michael (Nancy) Degnan of Jupiter, FL and Robert (Belinda) Degnan of Monroe, NY.; six cherished grandchildren Sean, Ryan, John, Christian, Michelle and Alec.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 20 at 9 am at St. Dominic's Church, Brick. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019