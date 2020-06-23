James E. McKearney Jr.
1936 - 2020
James E. McKearney Jr.

Manasquan - James E. McKearney, Jr. 83, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Born July 30, 1936 in Rahway, NJ to James E. and Mary McKearney, he lived in Manasquan, NJ for the past 25 years.

James was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, South Amboy, NJ (1954) and received a bachelors degree in marketing from St. Peter's University, Jersey City, NJ(1958). He served in the Army and Army reserves retiring as a Captain to pursue a career in the newspaper industry. He began his career at the Newark News in marketing and would achieve many successes with various newspapers such as the Kansas City Star, Red Bank Register and eventually being named Publisher & CEO of the Canton Repository, Canton, Ohio. He finished his career as President & CEO of the Northeast Ohio group for Thompson Newspapers. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for golf. He loved playing the game with his late wife, Mary throughout their retirement.

James is survived by sons James E. McKearney III, Brian McKearney and his wife Robyn, daughter, Mary McKearney Sibilia, and son, Kevin McKearney and his wife Tina. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Brian Patrick McKearney, Maryrose Sibilia, Mark James Sibilia and Molly Sibilia; as well as he and his wife's beloved Siamese cat Nefertiti.

Visitation will take place at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35, Wall, on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 4-5:30 PM The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Denis Church, Manasquan on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724, or the Associated Humane Society of NJ, 2960 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07752 or the woundedwarriorprject.org supporting veterans of the armed forces. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

