James E. Peak
Forked River - James E. Peak, 77 of Forked River, NJ and formerly of Eatontown, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and resided in Eatontown before moving to Forked River in 2018.
Mr. Peak was a self-employed master carpenter and cabinet maker working with many area builders and retired in 2004. James was also a graduate of the Monmouth County Police Academy in 1978.
Mr. Peak was pre-deceased by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Peak, and his brothers; Richard and Robert Peak. He is survived by his sons; Michael and wife Maria Peak of Forked River and Christopher and Harlow Peak of Thorn Hill, TN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ. for a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, October 3, from 5 - 7 PM. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019