James Edmond Faulhaber Sr.
James Edmond Faulhaber Sr.

Oakhurst - James Edmond Faulhaber Sr., 68 of Oakhurst passed away surrounded by his family on August 19,2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Jim was born in Asbury Park and lived there most of his life before moving to Oakhurst.

Jim worked for Saker Shoprite for 50 years spending most of his time at the West Long Branch store. He was a life member, secretary and past chief for Allenhurst Fire Department. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Jim's biggest passion was refereeing soccer and basketball for over 25 years.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Mildred Faulhaber. He was a devoted husband to his wife Jan for 45 years before her passing in 2019.

Jim is survived by daughter Aimee Faulhaber of Tinton Falls; son and daughter-in-law James (Pally) and Maria Faulhaber of Toms River; daughter Natalie and Matt Wein of Oakhurst; his sister Dorothy (Sissy) and Lew Griffin; brother John Faulhaber, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His greatest joy was his grandchildren Kayla, James III, Leanna, and Tyler.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25,2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, a 10am service will be held at the funeral home. Internment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

Due to restrictions, please be respectful of others attending the service and wear a mask inside the funeral home.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
