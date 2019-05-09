|
James ("Jim") Edward Friel, III
- - James ("Jim") Edward Friel, III, 80 years young, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3. Jim was born January 5, 1939 in Plainfield, NJ where he lived with his mother, father and sister, Lynn before moving to Rumson in 1955. Jim attended Mount St. Mary's University and graduated from Monmouth College in 1962. He met his beloved wife and best friend of 57 years, Ann Hinck Friel while attending Monmouth. Jim and Ann bought their first home on Park Lane in Fair Haven then eventually moved with their three daughters to Woodland Drive. Most recently, Jim and Ann resided in Tinton Falls.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, James E. Friel, Jr. and Margaret "Honey" Friel. Surviving are his wife, Ann, three daughters and their spouses: Kelly Schulz and her husband, John; Catherine Lloyd Connolly and her husband Thomas, and Elizabeth Ann Finlay. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren whom he adored: Andrew and Matthew Schulz (share their grandfather's birthday); Daniel, Elizabeth and Thomas Lloyd; Alexander and Michael Finlay. Jim is also survived by his sister Lynn Powers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a devoted Catholic and a daily communicant of St. Anthony of Padua of Red Bank. He was a long- standing member of Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club (1957) where he enjoyed playing tennis every Saturday morning with his favorite group of friends. He loved holding court on the beach surrounded by his family and friends, as well as his watching his favorite team, the Fighting Irish. Another favorite, the Brooklyn Dodgers, held a special place in his heart, since Jim and his father were regulars at their games back in the day. Jim was a loyal friend who had many traits, (ie., white towels), sayings and advice. But, most of all he was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He loved his family and truly enjoyed his one on one time with each of them. His wisdom, practicality, common sense and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
A gathering will be held at 9:00AM Thursday, May 16th followed by a 10:00AM Mass at The Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ 07704. In honor Jim's memory, donations may be made to Saint Philip Neri Oratory @ Saint Anthony's of Padua, 121 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
At ease, 10-4, keep it together, over and out...
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019