James Edward Heine
Spring Lake Heights - James Edward Heine, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away into eternal life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Spring Lake, NJ in the Ann May Hospital on July 28, 1929, he lived most of his life in Spring Lake. Jim graduated from St Margaret School in Spring Lake and St Rose High School, Belmar. He graduated from Seton Hall University and Fordham University Law School.
Jim was with the law firm of Carlisle Crane in Plainfield, NJ for a few years and then joined the law firm of Birdsall and Madigan in Belmar where he practiced for over forty years. He married Rosemary Brehm, the love of his life, in 1956 and after living a few years in Scotch Plains, moved back to Spring Lake where they raised their seven children.
Jim was a member of the New Jersey Bar Association and the Monmouth County Bar Association. He was a member and former president of the Belmar Kiwanis Club. Jim volunteered for St. Catharine School and St Rose High School Father's Cub. He also served on many Candlelight Ball committees each year and was also chairman of the Candlelight Ball. He was a recent volunteer for St Catharine parish. He was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club. Jim loved his flowers. His nurturing disposition turned backyards into spectacular gardens. Jim and Rosemary traveled extensively through Europe and Britain and took many trips with their grandchildren to Europe, Britain, Canada and the U.S.
Most of all, Jim loved his family. His seven children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren were the most important part of his life. He was known for his contagious laugh and his joy in the company of not only his own family, but his many nieces and nephews in the extended Heine and Brehm families. Jim had a very strong faith that he epitomized throughout his entire life.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Edward and Jane Heine and his four brothers Frank, Edward, George and Richard. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Rosemary, his seven children, and their spouses: Mary Jean and Dave Umbarger, Kathleen and John Marmora , Eileen and Terry Bolan , James Edward Heine Jr. and Kathleen, Sharon and John O'Donnell, Susan and Kenny Douglas, Michele and Chris Hewson. He also leaves 19 grandchildren: Michael Umbarger (Leya) Brian Umbarger (Kim) Kaila Carlton (Jarrod), Dr Joseph Marmora, Lea Ferguson (Brian ), John Marmora, Mary, Clare and Shannon Bolan, Krysten Semerano (Rob), James Edward Heine III (Samantha), Ryan and Annie Butler, Matthew, Colin and Julia Douglas, Emma, Catie and Shea Hewson. He also leaves 8 great grandchildren, Robbie, Luca, Casey, Sid, Heide, Adeline, Dylan, and Abbigale. He leaves three sisters in law: Pat Heine, Marilyn Kelly (Marty) and Tracy Kelleher (John).
Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Margaret Church, corner of 3rd and Ludlow Aves., Spring Lake, NJ. Burial will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to St. Rose High School, 607 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719.