James F. Brady
Monmouth Beach - James F. Brady (Jim), of Monmouth Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Riverview Hospital.
Jim was born in 1933 in New York City. His parents, Patrick and Elizabeth, were recent Irish immigrants. He was the youngest of four: sisters, Marie and Anne, and brother, Joe.
Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War and was stationed in Naples, Italy as a NATO guard. He returned home to get his high school GED and went on to obtain a degree in accounting from St. Peter's College. Jim subsequently found his way into the garment industry and after a number of years in sales, he had an entrepreneurial calling and co-founded Recess Sportswear. He worked out of his office in the Empire State Building until his retirement in 1991.
A dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 51 years, Jim had many friends for whom he was a helpful presence and an exemplar of what is possible.
Jim loved golf, the gym, the Oakland Raiders, travel, the arts, the beach, cooking, The New York Times and, most of all, his family and friends.
He is survived by Carrie Eubanks, his partner for over 30 years and the love of his life, and his three sons: Mark (and Angela) Brady of Munroe Falls, Ohio; Jimmy Brady of Richmond, Virginia; and Paul (and Linda) Brady of Charleston, South Carolina. He also has five adored granddaughters who were his special girls: Alexandra, Shawn, Meghan, Mackenzie and Elizabeth.
Jim will be remembered with a memorial gathering and service to be held at Thompson Memorial Home, located in Red Bank NJ, on Saturday, November 2, from 10am to noon.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019