James F. Doran, Jr.
Spring Lake - James F. Doran Jr., 91 of Spring Lake died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Brandywine of Wall. Born on January 19, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ Jim grew up in Caldwell, NJ before moving to Spring Lake. An accomplished High School Athlete, Jim played football and ran track for Caldwell High School, before earning a College Degree from Seton Hall University.
As a Sergeant leading an artillery battery, Jim proudly served his country during the Korean War, deploying in 1950 and returning home in 1953. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Campaign Star and the Overseas Service Bar. For many of his post war years he re-connected with his fellow servicemen through Reunions organized around the country.
The 2nd oldest of 4 boys, Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and William and his son in law, Mark Cassidy.
Jim left us last Saturday knowing that the love of his life for the last 65 years, Marguerite "Pat" Doran would be looked after by his 6 children and their families, son Jim (Debbie), daughter Carol Cassidy, son Kevin (Donna), daughter Sharon Lyden (former husband James), daughter Patricia Herr (John), and son Sean (Debby) along with brother Ronald Doran. Jim was "Poppi" to his 7 grandchildren, Kristen Farr (Chris), Eric Doran, Kaitlyn Herr, Karl Herr, Conor Lyden, Olivia Nickerson, Katie Doran and great granddaughter Annie Farr and uncle Jimmy to his many beloved nieces and nephews. He loved seeing them or hearing about all of the things they were doing.
As a husband, brother, father, uncle, Poppi or friend Jim was a kind-hearted gentleman. He was true to his family, true to his Catholic Faith as a longtime parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake and true to his favorite team Boston Red Sox.
Jim loved the game of golf and it is no surprise that his favorite player was Arnold Palmer, "A Gentleman of the Game." He taught his 3 sons how to play and they enjoyed 15 consecutive years of Doran Golf outings.
He was famous for his nicknames for everything and his love of snacks. Goldfish, Cheeze-its, Oreo cookies, salami and cheese on Saltines or Ritz served on a paper plate….yes please!
Spend some time with Jim and you would hear him talk about his Plan A and Plan B. It is clear Jim spent the last 91 years completing Plan A and he can be proud of that legacy. Early Saturday morning on April 13, 2019 he launched his Plan B.
Visiting will be Tuesday, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Burial will be in NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please donate in James' name to Korean War Veterans Association, P.O. Box 407 Charleston, IL 61920, www.kwva.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019