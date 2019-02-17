|
James F. Leen
Toms River - James F. Leen, 94, of Toms River, NJ, died peacefully at Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Toms River on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Kearny, NJ, on February 28, 1924, to James F. and Catherine (Burke) Leen. He spent his summers in Berkeley Township through the late 20's and early 30's before moving to Cranmoor Manor in Toms River in 1932. Jim was proud to have served his country honorably as a Navy Corpsman during WWII. He participated in the amphibious landing in July of 1944 in the recapture of Guam, while attached to combat elements of the 3rd Marine Division, sustaining an injury while involved in that operation. His unit received a Presidential Unit Citation for their outstanding achievement. He was also involved in the February, 1945 invasion of Iwo Jima.
Jim began his career with Jersey Shore Savings and Loan in the 50's as a teller in the Lakewood Branch, eventually becoming Branch Manager. He moved on to the main branch on Washington Street in Toms River where he served as President to Jersey Shore Savings and Loan until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, Jim served on the Board of Jersey Shore Savings and Loan until the bank was acquired by Sovereign Bank Corp.
Jim was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Toms River. He was an honorable man, highly principled and of great integrity. He enjoyed life, especially time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Louise (Barrett); his daughter Mary de Chantal Leen, his sister Margaret Leen Wright, and brother-in-law David C. Wright. He is survived by his son James F. Leen of West Palm Beach, FL; his son Joseph Aloysius Leen of Toms River; his daughter M. Maigread Brigham (Michael) of Edgewater, MD; his niece Cathleen Wright Brown (Harry) of Toms River, and grandnieces Kay Warren and Kelly Fort.
"It's only when you grow up and step back from him - or leave him for your own home - it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." (Margaret Truman)
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019